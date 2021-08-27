FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 1 (8/27)

High school football is back and so is the Friday Night Sports Show! Our week 1 edition features highlights from the following games…

Berwick vs. Southern Columbia

Mount Carmel vs. North Schuylkill

Selinsgrove vs. Pottsville

Valley View vs. Dallas

Nanticoke vs. Scranton Prep

West Scranton vs. Valley West

Wyoming Area vs. Hazleton Area

Williamsport vs. Crestwood

Mid Valley vs. Old Forge

Dunmore vs. Western Wayne

Tunkhannock vs. Abington Heights

Lackawanna Trail vs. Carbondale

Bloomsburg vs. Loyalsock

