2020 FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 8 (10/30)

The playoffs have begun in high school football as we present Week 8 of the Friday Night Sports Show! We’ve got highlights of district postseason games in Districts 4 and 2, including a district championship between Delaware Valley and Hazleton Area. We also have some other good matchups, including the Route 61 rivalry in Schuylkill County between Pottsville and Blue Mountain.

A.J. Donatoni and Mike Gilbert also look ahead to a busy Saturday in high school football, with several more playoff games across the area.