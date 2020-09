It’s Week 3 of the high school football season! We’ve got all your highlights from Districts 2, 4, and 11 right here. Dallas and Wilkes-Barre clash in a battle of WVC unbeatens, Loyalsock makes its season debut, and Southern Columbia continues its incredible streak of regular season victories. Plus we have our Play of the Night and a look ahead to what to expect from the postseason and state championships amid the pandemic.