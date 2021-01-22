Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Former Schuylkill County man facing charges in connection with infant death
UPMC awaiting vaccine for general public
Video
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots at Pittston police officer, suspect still at large
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Friday High School Hoops Roundup: Scranton Prep, Abington Heights snag wins
Video
Top Stories
Abington Heights boys’ basketball preparing for season opener
Video
WBS Penguins release 2020-21 schedule
Valley View grad Max Kranick makes Pirates’ 40-man roster in sixth year with organization
Video
Holy Redeemer’s Lance McGrane eager to continue soccer career at Michigan State
Video
PA live!
PA live! Business Sponsors
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
PA live! Friday, January 22, 2021
Video
Top Stories
PA live! Thursday, January 21, 2021
Video
Top Stories
PA live! Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
Video
PA live! Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Video
PA live! Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
Video
Team PA LIVE! has won the Dairy Shake-Off
Gallery
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Epilepsy
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Friday High School Hoops Roundup: Scranton Prep, Abington Heights snag wins
Sports
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 11:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 11:30 PM EST
Abington Heights 45, Scranton 27
Scranton Prep 72, Wallenpaupack 48
Trending Stories
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots at Pittston police officer, suspect still at large
Video
Hanover Township standoff suspect previously charged with stalking, making threats
Video
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Science Moms: A group of scientists sharing climate change resources
Video
I-Team: Late bill payment penalty concerns with mail delays continuing
Video