Friday High School Hoops Roundup: Scranton Prep, Abington Heights snag wins

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored twice, helping Dallas beat the Nashville Predators 7-0 on Friday night in the Stars' delayed season opener.

The Stars unveiled their Western Conference championship banner, and then rolled past the Predators. Anton Khudobin stopped 34 shots in his first season-opening start, and Joel Kiviranta had a goal and an assist.