Former PSU Quarterback Christian Hackenberg joins high school coaching staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg will return to football in a different role.

The former Penn State QB will work as the quarterbacks coach at Winslow Township High School in New Jersey the school announced. He will join former Penn State running back Bill Belton on the school’s coaching staff.

Let’s take time give a warm welcome to Christian Hackenberg a former All-American, NFL QB and Penn State Alum. Hackenberg will be joining us as the QB coach here at Winslow Twp. @chackenberg1 pic.twitter.com/JnbTAwuBlk — Winslow Twp HS Football (@winslowtwpfb) March 3, 2021

Hackenberg is a former top high school recruit and second-round NFL draft pick. He also gave pro baseball a shot last summer.

Hackenberg was instrumental in the Nittany Lions return to the national stage after the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal. He quarterbacked a team that overcame NCAA sanctions and return to winning football. He went 21-17 in his time as Penn State’s quarterback.

He ranked No. 2 on Penn State’s all-time passing list with 8,457 yards. He stuck with Penn State as a recruit as Bill O’Brien took over the program entering the 2012 season. He then played the latter half of his college career for coach James Franklin.

Hackenberg was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He bounced around the league playing for the Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. He also tried to make a comeback as quarterback for the Memphis Express in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.