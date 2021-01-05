Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders added to Pro Bowl roster

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown with Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Penn State has its first pro bowler from the 2020 season with a late addition.

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders earned a spot on the NFC pro bowl roster Tuesday as one of two players picked through the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Sanders and Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire earned the last two spots in the Pro Bowl through the “Video Game Numbers Challenge.” Players can select two players out of 32 and rack up touchdowns and other stats. Through a point system, Sanders and Edwards-Helaire finished as the top two players in the challenge. Now they get a Pro Bowl spot.

The Pro Bowl will not be played this postseason because of COVID-19. The Philadelphia Eagles running back finished with 867 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He also added 197 receiving yards.