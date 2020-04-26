Former Penn State run-on Jan Johnson signs deal with Houston Texans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nittany Lions are sending yet another former player down south. Former run-on and linebacker Jan Johnson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans.

He will join teammate John Reid, who was drafted in the fifth round of the draft to the Texans.

Johnson received All-America honorable mention from Pro Football Focus last season and was a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top former walk-on. He amassed 64 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, and one sack in 2019.

Johnson started every game for the Nittany Lions the last two seasons. Johnson will have an opportunity to prove himself in the NFL.