Former Penn State lineman joining Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski (61) speaks on the bench in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Steelers are bringing in a former Penn State offensive lineman.

Stefen Wisniewski announced Thursday night that he will be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wisniewski is a Pittsburgh native and went to Central Catholic High School. He was a second-round draft pick in the 2011 NFL draft to the Oakland Raiders. Since then, he has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Wisniewski was a first-team All-American for the Nittany Lions earning the honors after the 2010 football season.

