BARNESVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With the start of the high school football season just three weeks away, teams are starting off the season at the annual Schuylkill County Football Coaches Association Media Day. Coaches were joined by a few players from each of their teams to meet other schools and talk about the upcoming 2023 season. Last year, Southern Lehigh won the Gold Division, Northern Lehigh won the Red Division, and Palisades won the White Division.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @The2kZelaya