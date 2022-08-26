LAKELAND, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of eyes are on the forecast as it marks the return of Friday night lights.

It’s the first Friday of the 2022 high school football season. This is the first of 16 weeks which will culminate with state championships in Mechanicsburg in December.

Our “Eyewitness sports team” Has spent the last two weeks covering pre-season camps across our region.

Those we spoke with say they can’t wait for the season to begin.

“Man it’s awesome, you know. You get the nerves. Everyone gets the nerves, you know butterflies and everything. But that just means you’re more locked in. You’re more cautious like ‘I want to win the game. We want to win the game.’ if you don’t have any nerves going through your stomach and everything, you don’t really care enough. So, we’re all up here. We’re locked in. We just go play by play, rep by rep up here and just can’t wait for Friday. It’s a huge game,” says Lacota Dippre, Lakeland senior tight end, and defensive end.

You can catch all the highlights of the games tonight on our “Friday Night Sports Show” on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.