Five local wrestlers win state titles at PIAA Class “AA” finals

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may be able to drive in the snow, but you couldn't parade in it. The winter storm forced the postponement of the Scranton Saint Patrick's Parade.

But work continues tonight to salvage another parade this weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Thanks to a community effort, the storm isn't stopping the Wilkes-Barre Saint Patrick's Parade.