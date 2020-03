Penn State basketball honored its senior managers and players Tuesday night after the team’s 79-71 loss to Michigan State.

You had the chance to say goodbye to two of the program’s most memorable players. Lamar Stevens is looking to leave the program as Penn State’s leading scorer all-time. Mike Watkins is second in career rebounding.

Penn State is on track to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine seasons at 21-9 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play.