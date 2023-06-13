EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg University announced the East Stroudsburg Field Hockey team was honored at the White House.

On Monday, the Warriors were honored by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their national championship title on the South Lawn of the White House as part of “College Athlete Day.”

Along with the East Stroudsburg Warriors, other NCAA men’s and women’s national champions were also recognized.

In December, the East Stroudsburg Field Hockey became the NCAA Division II National Champions making it the second title they have earned in the program’s history.

The Warriors won 1-0 against Shippensburg University for the NCAA Division II National Championship title.

Senior Nicole Krozser received an assist from sophomore Jady Van Gils and scored the winning goal with 36 seconds left on the clock surpassing Shippensburg University the defending champions of the NCAA Division II National Title.

The first NCAA Division II National Title was last won by the East Stroudsburg Field Hockey team seven years ago in 2015 during overtime with a penalty stroke taken by Ally Roth.

In April, the Warriors were honored for their National Championship title at Madison Square Garden at halftime during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game.

On top of being NCAA Division II National Champions, the Warriors also gained their third PSAC title, NCAA Statistical Champions and set a program record for recorded wins finished the season with a 20-2 record.

Without taking the term student lightly, student-athlete Warriors were also honored with the Team GPA Award at the 2022 Division II Fall Championship Festival.

Eyewitness News congratulates the East Stroudsburg Field Hockey team on their NCAA Division II National Championship title!