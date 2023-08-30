EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The East Stroudsburg Warriors are coming off a 4-7 season in 2022 but return some valuable players on both offense and defense. They are led by senior DE Deshawn McCarthy, who totaled 36 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles and four pass deflections. In the PSAC, he ranked sixth in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss. He led the conference in forced fumbles per game.