East Stroudsburg Football has bounced back after its week five loss to Kutztown with a pair of wins over Millersville and West Chester. This weekend, the Warriors welcome Bloomsburg to Gregory-Douds Field at Eiler-Martin Stadium, looking for its third consecutive win over the Huskies. In his first season as a full-time starter, redshirt sophomore Sean McTaggart has thrown for 888 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with rushing for 151 yards and 1 touchdown. Kick off for East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg is 1:05 Saturday.