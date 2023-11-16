The East Stroudsburg Warriors embark on their trip to Slippery Rock looking for its first playoff win since 2005. East Stroudsburg finished the season 9-2, closing out the year with a victory over California (PA), 37-30. Slippery Rock enters with a 10-1 record, and the four seed in the bracket. Kickoff is 1:00pm from Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
