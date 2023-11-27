Dunmore continued its strong play with a 41-25 win over Camp Hill on Friday night, to place them in the semifinals against Southern Columbia. This will be just the third meeting between the two teams, the first since 2017 when they met in this exact round.
Dunmore’s Big Win Over Camp Hill sets up 2017 Rematch with Southern Columbia
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>