After splitting the first two sets, #3 Dunmore won the final two and advance to the District 2 AA Championship game, facing #1 Holy Redeemer. That match is at Wilkes University on Thursday night.
Dunmore Volleyball Beats Western Wayne; Advances to D2 AA Championship
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>