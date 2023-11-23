Dunmore Football has put together an impressive two-month slate, winning eight straight games heading into tomorrow night’s state quarterfinal against Camp Hill. The Bucks were led by Danny Pigga, who rushed for over 200 yards and totaled five touchdowns. A win over the Lions could potentially set up a rematch of that 2017 semifinals matchup against Southern Columbia.
Dunmore Football Looking to Reach First 3A State Semifinal Game in Six Years
by: Nick Zelaya
