LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you attended Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, chances are, you left the track under the impression that Denny Hamlin had made history.

Eyewitness News originally planned to run this at 11:00 Thursday night,

“Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch qualified 1 and 2 for the m&m’s fan appreciation 400, and that’s where they finished Sunday night with Hamlin taking the checkered flag, and setting the all-time wins record in the cup series at Pocono with 7.”

But fast forward a couple of hours, and that plan became moot. Both Hamlin and Busch were disqualified for failing post-race technical inspection and as a result, Chase Elliott, originally the 3rd place finisher, was declared the winner.

It’s the first time since 1960 that a cup series driver was stripped of a win and the first time since 2019 since a new rule was implemented that winning drivers in cars failing post-race inspection would have the win taken away. Elliott said upon finding out the news, that he’s not really celebrating this as it if it were a victory.

“No racecar driver wants to win that way. Whether it gets overturned or not overturned, I’m not gonna celebrate somebody’s misfortune or whatever for that situation. That doesn’t seem right to me and I crossed the line 3rd so that’s kind of how I’m looking at it. In my personal opinion and the opinion of our team in the 9 camp, we got beat on track at least. And that’s really where my head was at yesterday when I left and that’s really where my head is at today,” explained Chase Elliott.

Joe Gibbs Racing has stated it will *NOT* appeal the D-Qs issued to Hamlin and Busch, so Elliott officially is the winner.

This is the re-worked top 5 finishers at Pocono following the D-Qs of the 11 and 18 cars. Elliott is followed by Tyler Reddick, who just picked up his first cup series win a couple of weeks ago, and then there was Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson.