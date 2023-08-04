HANOVER, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – There’s one thing that keeps Mary Ellen Watkins drag racing even after 31 years.

“Right there, I love driving that car. And a lot of people love it to.”

The bright orange 1956 Chevy Station Wagon has been part of Watkins and her late husband’s life for nearly 40 years. They found the vehicle at Super Chevy Weekend in 1983 and her husband would spend hours fixing the car to get it in just the perfect condition.

“Over the years he stripped the car, painted the car, took it off, took the body off the frame,” Watkins said. “Changed, just changed everything, not just about everything changed everything.”

He was a drag racer himself and eventually their kids finally convinced Mary Ellen to start her own career on the raceways.

“When my kids got a little bit older, they would notice that they would have like Mother’s Day races and they said, oh mom, you should race your car. And so, my husband said sure, why not? So I got a lot of his old parts and he put them on my car.”

Her daughter Katie would also race with them, and she’s now built a strong career on the NHRA Circuit. But over the years, Watkins has made a name for herself in both the Street Tire Class and Pro Class, last year winning both races on the same day which is unheard of. Watkins would love to credit winning to her skills behind the wheel, but sometimes it comes down to the mistakes the other drivers make.

“Somebody red lights you, somebody runs under which means they go faster. Then they say they’re going to go. So, you know, you also have to concentrate and have a good line which means leave the line when you’re supposed too, not too early, not too late and do the same thing all the time. When you get to the finish line, if you’re way behind the car, put on the brakes. I figure that guy is going to go too fast.”

This year, she’s racing for points and is striving to compete in a much bigger divisional race at the Numidia Dragway in September. It’s a big commitment to keep racing at such a high level, but it’s also a way to stay connected with the one thing her husband dedicated his life to.

“I do things that he would have done, and a lot of times, I like doing those things. I find out I like them and that I actually did listen to him when he was.”

