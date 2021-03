MOOSIC, Pa. – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders announced, Friday, manager Doug Davis will return to manage the team in 2021.

Davis was supposed to manage last season, until the pandemic canceled the minor league baseball season.

The skipper will be joined by pitching coach Dustin Glant, hitting coach Casey Dykes, and defensive coach Raul Dominguez to round out the coaching staff.