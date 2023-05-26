EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — District IV athletes rose to the challenge of giving their very best effort out on the track and overcome every obstacle along the way to victory.

Like Montoursville’s Josiah Schans in the one-ten hurdles.

“All that matters right now is that i stay humble through states. I have to keep it going, keep the consistency, and we will see what happens,” said Schans, 2A 110m hurdles champion from Montoursville.

On the girls side, a pair of Selinsgrove Seal teammates took district gold as they raced to set personal and district records.

“I was really happy with it. I came in seeded at a much slower time than what i ran today. So, i was really happy,” said Abby Parise 3A 100m hurdles champion from Selinsgrove.

“I think I performed very well today. I felt good coming out of my blocks, felt good at the beginning, and had a strong finish,” said Carly Aument 3A 100m dash champion, also from Selinsgrove.

Jackson Clarke of Danville area recovered from a broken hip last year to take district gold in the boys AA 100 meter dash.

“At long last I have been waiting for this for such a long time. I am proud of my performance,” said Clarke, a 2A 100m dash champion from Danville area.

Chase Morgan of Shikellamy finished second in the 100 last year. This time, he was first to finish.

“It definitely makes me feel happier to have gold rather than silver. Because first place is definitely better than second,” Morgan, a 3A 100m dash champion from Shikellamy.

In the girls 1,600 meters, Southern Columbia’s Katie Moncavage won the AA event, while Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa won the AAA race.

“I just can’t believe i made it. I am very excited. I want to go out there and do my best surrounded by these incredible athletes and girls,” Baylee Espinosa 3A 1,600 meter champion from Lewisburg area.

And for many of these athletes, the season is not over yet. Winners and qualifiers will now move on to the state track and field meet at Shippensburg University.