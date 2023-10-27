A total of four races for the high school District 4 Cross Country Championships yesterday from the campus of Bloomsburg University. Two winners from Northeast Bradford, Gracelyn Laudermilch (18:58) in the Girls 1A race, and Creed Dewing (16:30) in the Boys 1A race. In class 2A, Lewisburg represents the winners in both the girls’ and boys’ races. Sophomore Baylee Espinosa runs an 18:20 and Jonathan Hess runs a personal record with a 15:45 time.
District 4 Cross Country Championships from Bloomsburg University
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>