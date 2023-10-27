A total of four races for the high school District 4 Cross Country Championships yesterday from the campus of Bloomsburg University. Two winners from Northeast Bradford, Gracelyn Laudermilch (18:58) in the Girls 1A race, and Creed Dewing (16:30) in the Boys 1A race. In class 2A, Lewisburg represents the winners in both the girls’ and boys’ races. Sophomore Baylee Espinosa runs an 18:20 and Jonathan Hess runs a personal record with a 15:45 time.