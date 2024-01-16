Three months after becoming a NL Pennant champion with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jake McCarthy is back in Scranton for the offseason, along with former Pittsburgh Pirate, and now New York Met Max Kranick. McCarthy and Kranick are hoping to play valuable roles for their organizations at the major league level in 2024. McCarthy played for Scranton High School and Kranick pitched at Valley View High School.
