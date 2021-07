WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual summer tradition at Nesbit Park in Wilkes-Barre returned with a splash after a year off due to the pandemic.

Riverfest was scaled back this year to observe social distancing, but the mission remained the same: to raise awareness about the Susquehanna River, and educate people in a fun, free and interactive way. The event featured live music, food trucks, science exhibits, and the beauty of the river.