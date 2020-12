Usually this time of the year, Penn State football is taking a break before the bowl game.

As you know, COVID-19 had different plans for the football season. Big Ten teams will be playing regular-season football in December.

Penn State will play at Rutgers Saturday afternoon. Coming off the first win of the season, Penn State has a chance to finish the season on a positive streak with a bowl game up in the air.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.