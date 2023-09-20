Danville Football gave Southern Columbia one of its three losses last year, and the worst of all, beating the Tigers 49-14. Zach Gordon led the way with 338 total yards and six touchdowns in that game, but now it’s a new quarterback under center, Madden Patrick. Patrick has thrown for 1,020 yards and 17 touchdowns through four games, but after a lower leg injury, Patrick could be out for Friday’s game.