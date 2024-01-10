Longtime Bloomsburg Football Head Coach Danny Hale has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. At Bloomsburg, Hale posted a record of 173-56-1 and holds the school record for most coaching victories. Overall, in 25 years as a head coach, he had a record of 213-69-1 and ranked among the top five active coaches in NCAA Division II in victories at his retirement. Hale led the Huskies to 11 outright or shared Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division titles and eight NCAA post-season playoff berths.