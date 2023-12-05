Friday night featured one of the biggest wins, not only in Dallas High School Football history, but also one of the biggest wins in Pennsylvania history, with the Mountaineers taking down the defending 4A champs, Bishop McDevitt, 26-23 in double overtime. Dallas has now needed extra time in both its quarterfinal and semifinal games but will now take on Aliquippa for its first state title in 30 years. The last time Dallas played in a state championship was 2019 against Thomas Jefferson, falling 46-7.
Dallas Stuns Bishop McDevitt in 2OT, 26-23; Faces Aliquippa in 4A State Championship
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>