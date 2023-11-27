A back and forth affair saw Dallas pulling out a 28-27 win in overtime last Friday against the Friars of Monsignor Bonner Prendergast. The Mountaineers got the ball second in OT, and took advantage of an excessive celebration penalty to win with the PAT, after scoring on 4th and 1. Dallas now faces defending 4A champs, Bishop McDevitt.
Dallas Overtime Thriller vs. Monsignor Bonner Prendergast puts the Mountaineers in 4A Semifinals
by: Nick Zelaya
