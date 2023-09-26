Dallas High School used two first-half goals from Elizabeth Viglone yesterday to beat Crestwood 2-1 and improve to 7-1 on the season. The Mountaineers beat the Comets 5-4 in overtime earlier this season.
Dallas Girls Soccer Beats Crestwood 2-1 for its Sixth Straight Win
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>