Dallas loses its first, and only, game of the season to Aliquippa in the 4A state championship, 60-14 from Cumberland Valley High School. The Mountaineers went down early in the first quarter and the deficit grew too large to recover. Gavin Lewis and Dylan Gesky were the two players to score a TD for Dallas. They finish the season 15-1.
Dallas Football’s Season Comes to an End in 4A State Championship
by: Brett Alper, Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
