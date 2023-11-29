Dallas is on the verge of making another state championship for the first time in four seasons, but in order to do so, they have to beat the defending champs, Bishop McDevitt. The Crusaders have seen immense success over the last three years from QB Stone Saunders, who’s committed to play at the University of Kentucky in the fall of 2025. Dallas already grinded out a hard-fought win over Monsignor Bonner Prendergast last week in the quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm on Friday from Northern Lehigh High School.