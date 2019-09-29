Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Politics
I-Team
Keystone Creations
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Hispanic Heritage Month
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Man jailed after attempted robbery
Preliminary hearing set for St. Louis, Missouri man
Service held for Kunkle Volunteer Fire Company firefighter
Church hosts annual Apple Festival
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Top Stories
Dallas & Abington Heights pick up wins Saturday
Top Stories
Penn State Blocks Out the Noise at Maryland
Local College Football Roundup 9/28
2019 FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 6 (9/27)
Undefeated Tamaqua Prepares for Battle with Pottsville
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Farmer Pat September 27, 2019
Top Stories
PAlive! Fringe Fest September 27, 2019
Top Stories
PAlive! Lehigh Valley Health Network (Food Allergies) September 27, 2019
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam September 27, 2019
PAlive! Logan Fun at the Bloomsburg Fair September 27, 2019
PAlive! Friday Night Football Preview September 27, 2019
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Clear The Shelters
Christmas In July
A Little Love
Children’s Miracle Network
Buddy Check
What Do You Think
No TXT NEPA
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Eyewitness News Podcast
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Helicopter Crash at Bloomsburg Fair
Dallas & Abington Heights pick up wins Saturday
Sports
Posted:
Sep 28, 2019 / 11:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2019 / 11:43 PM EDT
Dallas & Abington Heights pick up wins Saturday
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Helicopter Crash at Bloomsburg Fair
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to be held for Knoebels employee
Standing by Ellie: Man’s loyalty to dog defies rare illness
7 Day Forecast
Pennsylvania named third best place to find Bigfoot
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Clear The Shelters
Keystone Creations
Severe Weather Handbook
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou