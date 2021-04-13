Cubs’ Hendricks feeling ill, scratched amid team COVID scare

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — With the team facing a COVID-19 scare, Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night after the right-hander indicated he wasn’t feeling well.

The Cubs didn’t provide specifics about Hendricks’ health, saying only the move was made from “an abundance of caution.”

Four Cubs were added to the COVID-19 injured list over the last two days.

Cubs manager David Ross said before Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers that none of his players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Infielder Matt Duffy went on the virus-related injured list Tuesday, one day after the Cubs put relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler on the list.

Bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver have tested positive.

“We still do not have any players on the positive COVID list,” Ross said. “I would tell you right now with protocols and being extra cautious, if you have a headache, if you have a runny nose, if you have body aches, if you have just about anything going on that would or could be one of the 10 COVID symptoms, we’re going to err on the side of caution.”

Alec Mills replaced Hendricks as the Cubs’ starting pitcher Tuesday. Mills threw a no-hitter at Milwaukeein the Cubs’ 12-0 victory over the Brewers on Sept. 13 of last season.

Ross said Driver was in the three-week waiting period between vaccination doses and that Young already had received both shots when they tested positive.

“It’s two weeks after you get the second shot that you’re fully vaccinated,” Ross said. “That would have been Sunday. Chances are (Young) contacted the COVID before Sunday.”

Ross said Driver and Young gave him permission to reveal those details. Ross noted both coaches also were diligent about wearing masks.

“They don’t want to scare anybody,” Ross said. “They think the fact they’ve had the shot is actually a positive and would recommend everybody to get the shot. CY feels completely fine. I think they think the reason why they feel as good as they do is because they’ve had some version of the shot.”

Ross added that “we are taking this seriously” and that “we are trying to get everybody as vaccinated as we possibly can.”

The Cubs filled Duffy’s spot on the roster by adding infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the organization’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana. Chad Noble, who normally is the Cubs’ bullpen catcher, is handling the bullpen coach responsibilities.

