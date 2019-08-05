Crosscutters Pitchers Performing Well

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Williamsport Crosscutters are playing better baseball.

They’ve won four straight games and eight of their last ten.

Their pitching staff is leading the way.

Here’s more on the men on the mound, are keeping opponent runs off the scoreboard.

“Struggled a little bit my first two, then I kind of pulled it all together in my second two. I was one pitch away in my first two. I worked with Hector a lot. He critiqued the little things I could fix here and there. I put it together in the last two outings,” Said Adam Leverett, Crosscutters Pitcher.

Hector is pitching coach Hector Berrios.

His challenge,

To help young pitchers perform better,

All summer long in single a baseball.

“As an organization, we show them things like game plans and videos, things of that nature. They can see it and basically buy into it because they see the success right before them,” said Hector Herrios, Crosscutters Pitching Coach.

The game plans are working.

The Crosscutters won eight of ten games

In late July and early August.

While only allowing about two runs to score per game.

When Berrios visits, his message on the mound is very simple.

“They are able to now change their thinking, going from trying to do too much, to just try to keep it simple, make pitches, this is the time to make the pitch to you the result you are looking for,” added Hector Berrios, Crosscutters Pitching Coach.

His pitchers say pre-game preparation is crucial,

And they talk to catchers and coaches between innings

To make adjustments along the way.

“The big thing that he is preaching right now is pitching is just throwing good quality strikes, throw your strikes, messing with the timing of hitters, off speeds, not just throwing all fastballs,” said Chris Micheles, Crosscutters Pitcher.

Barrios recently helped pitcher Jake Kinney

Get out of a bases-loaded jam.

He gave up just one run,

And struck out three men to end the inning.

Berrios says the success should continue,

While the players encourage one another.

“They encourage themselves because when they see good stuff happening, they say wow that was impressive, now I want to be like that, I want to do those things. As a group they bond together because we show these reinforcements of good pitches. And not only are big leaguers doing it, they can do it at this level too. And they are still going to have the success that big leaguers have even though they are in the New York Penn League,” added Hector Berrios, Crosscutters Pitching Coach.