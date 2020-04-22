Could Micah Parsons return a kick or two? It depends

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

Penn State football released its spring depth chart over the weekend and it listed linebacker Micah Parsons as the No. 1 returner on kickoff return.

The team then released a second depth chart hours later to clarify Parsons is the No. 1 “off returner,” or the return man who stands in front of the player catching the kickoff.

We caught up with Penn State special teams coach Joe Lorig Tuesday morning. He said Parsons could have the chance to return kicks if a team chooses to kick away from the primary returner – who is Journey Brown right now.

