Wyoming Seminary grad Kelsey Kolojejchick takes over Bucknell field hockey program

One of the most accomplished field hockey players from Northeastern Pennsylvania, Kelsey Kolojejchick has been named the next head coach of the Bucknell field hockey program.

A Wyoming Seminary grad, Kolojejchick won state championships with the Blue Knights, a national championship with North Carolina, and was part of several U.S. national teams, including the 2016 Olympic team in Rio de Janeiro.

Kolojejchick has been an assistant coach the last few seasons with Syracuse and Harvard, having helped guide the Crimson to the Final Four last year.