After a 5-5 record in 2018, the King's College Monarchs come into the new football season with plenty of returning experience. They bring back seven offensive starters and nine on defense, including Old Forge grad Mando Sallavanti, who was a Second Team All-MAC selection last year. But King's will also be relying on lots of younger players to step up in 2019, according to head coach Jeff Knarr.