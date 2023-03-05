SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU) — It was just like the old days at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. Gerry McNamara, the Scranton native and Bishop Hannan grad who thrilled central New York crowds and won a national championship in 2003, had his #3 jersey lifted to the rafters following SU’s win over Wake Forest, solidifying his place in Orange lore.

McNamara was joined by teammate Hakim Warrick, who also had his #1 jersey retired, and most of the 2003 team, including Carmelo Anthony. His parents, Joyce and “Chiz” were also in attendance, along with his family and countless supporters from the northeastern Pennsylvania community.

Syracuse defeated Wake Forest, 72-63 in the regular season finale. McNamara is in his 12th season as an assistant coach under Jim Boeheim.