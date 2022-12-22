At the start of the early signing period, London Montgomery of Scranton Prep was one of 22 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State football program. A standout running back, Montgomery missed his senior season due to injury but rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Cavaliers in his junior season. On Wednesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin discussed what makes London an important part of the recruiting class.