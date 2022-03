EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bellefonte woman has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 62-year-old Mildred Hoy, of Bellefonte, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Brann, for the role she played in a wire and mail fraud conspiracy.