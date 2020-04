Recently, Penn State Wilkes-Barre men’s basketball assistant coach Leroy Hammett died due to health complications resulting from COVID-19. He was the father of the team’s head coach, LeShawn Hammett, and helped guide Wilkes-Barre to a national championship in 2019.

The school’s athletic director, Scott Miner, says the man known as “Pops” around campus left a lasting legacy in the community.