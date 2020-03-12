Closings & Delays
Patriot League cancels remainder of women’s basketball tournament; Bucknell will not play semifinal game tonight

College Sports

The Patriot League announced Thursday the cancellation of the remainder of the women’s basketball championship. The tournament had reached the semifinal round, with top-seed Bucknell scheduled to play Thursday night in Lewisburg against Holy Cross. Part of the league’s statement read:

“Given the rapidly changing environment regarding the ongoing spread of COVID-19 (2019 novel Coronavirus) the decision was made to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and campus communities.”

