Patriot League announces suspension of fall sports, including football, affecting Bucknell athletes

The Patriot League became the latest collegiate conference to make a decision regarding fall sports for the upcoming academic year. The league announced the suspension of all fall sports, including football, which means athletes at Bucknell University in Lewisburg will not be able to compete this fall. There remains a possibility of fall sports taking place in the spring semester.

The Patriot League’s official release can be seen here: https://patriotleague.org/news/2020/7/13/general-patriot-league-announces-decisions-surrounding-fall-sport-season.aspx