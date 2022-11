DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Similar to last season, the Misericordia women’s soccer team enters the NCAA Division III tournament this weekend ranked #1 in the nation. The Cougars are undefeated, led by top goal scorer and Dallas grad Emma Sweitzer, along with goalkeeper and Warrior Run grad Madi Welliver. Misericordia begins its tournament run on Saturday against Marywood.