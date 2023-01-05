SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After two seasons at Maryland, CJ Dippre has elected to transfer to Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. Dippre had a breakout season in 2022 at tight end for the Terrapins, racking up 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He now could be in line to be Alabama’s next starting tight end.