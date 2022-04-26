The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and Jaquan Brisker will have his named called at some point. The Lackawanna College grad and Penn State safety is a projected second or third round selection after a standout college career with the Falcons and Nittany Lions. On Tuesday, Mike Gilbert caught up with Lackawanna head coach Mark Duda, who coached Brisker in 2017 and ’18 and has high praise for his former pupil.