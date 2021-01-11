Fleming, Hollenbach representing Southern Columbia in national championship game

Monday’s college football national championship features Ohio State and Alabama, and a pair of Southern Columbia graduates will be representing the Tigers on each sideline. Freshman wide receiver Julian Fleming is suiting up for the Buckeyes, while sophomore quarterback Stone Hollenbach will be for the Crimson Tide.

While teammates at Southern, Fleming and Hollenbach guided the Tigers to a pair of state championships in 2017 and 2018, and Fleming won a third in 2019. Head coach Jim Roth spoke with us about the significance of his former pupils reaching the biggest stage in college football.